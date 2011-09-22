Miller will start at QB for Buckeyes

By RUSTY MILLER

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Freshman Braxton Miller will start when Ohio State hosts Colorado on Saturday.

The decision was announced by interim coach Luke Fickell on Thursday on his weekly radio call-in show.

Fifth-year senior Joe Bauserman had started the first three games for the Buckeyes (2-1), but the passing game - with Bauserman and Miller splitting time - suffered in Saturday night's 24-6 loss at Miami. They combined to hit just 4 of 18 passes for 35 yards with an interception (by Miller), with all four completions going to running backs.

Fickell said he hoped the change might energize the offense. He said he felt Miller could handle the pressure, and that his running ability would be a big asset.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.