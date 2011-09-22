911 call released from Monroe car explosion

Monroe police officials say the investigation is zeroing in on two suspects.

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - One of the 911 calls made by Sylvania attorney Erik Chappell has been released. It's the second call placed to 911.

In the call, Chappell says he wants to describe the severity of the injuries to his sons. He asks the 911 dispatcher if he can dispatch an air ambulance. The dispatcher says he cannot make that determination and that emergency crews would be on scene shortly.

Chappell was driving his two sons to football practice when its believed a car bomb was detonated.

All three were taken to the hospital where they were listed in serious condition. The car was destroyed.

