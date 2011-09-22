Central Toledo fire destroys 1 home, damages 2 others

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Crews responded to a house fire on Joffre near Grand in central Toledo just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The people who lived in the house were not home at the time.

Occupants of neighboring homes safely escaped. One woman says she was awakened by hot embers hitting her bedroom window. A duplex was on one side and sustained fire damage. A home on the other side sustained heat damage.

A gasoline can was found behind the home. It's not yet known if the gasoline was used to start the fire. However, arson investigators are on scene.

The home has been demolished.

