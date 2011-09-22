1 recovering after rollover crash in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, OH (WTOL) - One person is recovering after a roll-over crash late Wednesday in Ottawa Hills.

It happened on Central Avenue near Talmadge just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and veered off of the road. The vehicle then hit a metal light pole and flipped over.

That person was taken to the hospital. The name and condition has not yet been released.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.