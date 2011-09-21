15 Eastwood football players contracted staph infections

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

PEMBERVILLE, OH (WTOL) - Eastwood High School has been forced to take quick action to contain a serious health threat.

15 Eastwood football players on the team contracted staph infections.

The staph infections didn't hurt the Eastwood Eagles on the football field. They're coming off a big win last Friday night against Lake. But it did lead to changes when it comes to athletic equipment and in the classrooms.

While the team was preserving their undefeated record, two Fridays ago some of the players noticed pimples on their arms that then started to look like a deep carpet burn.

It was a staph infection. That's when bacteria get into open cuts or sores.

Most of the sick players were offensive linemen, coming into constant contact with other players at practice.

"You know we had the kids looked at by the team physician and he gave them some kind of prescription of sorts and we knew what it was and we were very comfortable and we are comfortable with how they handled it," Eastwood Schools Superintendent Brent Welker said.

The players had to miss two to three days of practice while the antibiotic kicked in. They also had to cover any open sores.

Principal Jeff Hill says an intense cleaning effort then began.

Every day, tackling sleds, football pads, locker room floors, and all other athletic equipment were wiped down with a solution that kills the bacteria.

To stop the spread of infection to non-athletes in the high school they've been spraying every door handle, desktop, and table top.

The principal sent a letter home to parents on Monday detailing the cleaning procedures and stressing it was not the much more serious MRSA infection.

"It's really difficult in this 24 hour news cycle and people are out with Facebook or Twitter and making comments, to make sure that you are dealing with facts, but I'm pretty pleased with what they did," Welker said.

None of the players currently have a staph infection and no one outside the football team has come down with it.

The extra cleaning will continue through next week.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.