Race for the Cure in Memory of Jenny Sugg

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There are moments when Mike Sugg feels like any other dad. Moments on the playground with his 4-year-old daughter Sammy, or watching his 9-year-old son Jon practice football. Those are comfortable times for dads. But there are many times mike finds himself at a loss as a parent.

"I can try to do everything in my power but I just...I can't be a mom....and that's a crucial thing that's now missing," Mike said.

Mike met Jenny at Central Catholic High School. He was a sophomore and she was a freshman. They went to college, got married, and had two children. All their dreams were coming true.

"We'd be 80 some years old sitting on the front porch watching the neighbors and talking trash if we could, you know," Mike recalls them thinking. "It's just God had other plans."

After Sammy was born, Jenny noticed big changes in her breast. At first doctors thought it was related to being a new mom. Eventually, they realized it was something much more serious.

"It was just devastating. I mean we just couldn't believe that at age 28 she had stage 4 breast cancer. It was just mind blowing," Mike said.

Jenny was determined to fight. She opted for aggressive chemotherapy and threw herself into raising money and awareness to fight breast cancer.

In 2008, more than 600 people joined Jenny's Race for the Cure team, expecting miracles. It was the largest team the race had ever seen, and Jenny didn't even know most of her teammates.

They were inspired by her story of determination and hope.

"I mean you just fight and fight and fight and fight and fight and keep hope alive and you tell yourself we're gonna beat this thing," Mike said.

But in 2010, the cancer returned to Jenny's brain and the treatment wasn't working. Still, she offered words of hope to others in a blog read by people around the world.

And in those final weeks, she made every minute count with her family until she took her final breath on December 6, 2010. She was 31.

"She was a great mom and I wish she had never died," Jon said. "She did homework with me, played putt putt with us, went bowling with us, loved playing video games with us and sometimes reading books."

That love for reading led Jenny to write and publish her own children's book: "A Mommy Can Love You From Anywhere."

"See? A mommy can love you from anywhere but it takes a special boy, it takes a special girl, to look for all the ways a mommy can say 'I love you,'" Mike said, reading from the book.

Jenny knew she wouldn't be around to watch Jon and Sammy grow up so she left them a reminder that even though her body gave out her love for them would never die.

"She would just want them to know how hard she fought, how much she loves them, and that she's always, always, always gonna be their mom and be there for them, whether she's here or in heaven she's still their mom and will continue to be their mom," Mike said. "I just have to say thank you God for blessing me with those years I had her in my life."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.