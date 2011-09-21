New information coming out about owner of local IHOPs

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - WTOL 11 has learned new information about the man who owns seven IHOP restaurants raided by federal investigators and local police Tuesday morning. Tarek Elkafrawi, known as Terry Elk, has returned to the Toledo area from Florida, where he was attending an IHOP owners convention as the raids took place.

Investigators raided six northwest Ohio IHOP restaurants and an Evansville, IN IHOP simultaneously, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police sources tell WTOL 11 the investigation centers on money laundering, possibly overseas, as well as immigration issues, but official search warrants remain under seal.

In addition to the seven restaurants, authorities also raided Elkafrawi's Middleton Township home, which he purchased two years ago. Elkafrawi's wife, Kelly Anne, told WTOL 11 that she was out of town when the raids happened. While she would not provide details surrounding the investigation, she called it "ridiculous."

"My husband has a heart of gold and will help out anyone that's in need," she said. Kelly Anne Elkafrawi also said many people rely on her husband for work. The Better Business Bureau lists her as an owner of the raided Evansville restaurant.

An employee at the Sylvania Township IHOP, on W. Central Avenue, said investigators raided the restaurant just after it opened Tuesday. The employee says they removed documents from a restaurant office and questioned employees about the owner and managers. Investigators were seen removing dozens of boxes of evidence from each Toledo-area IHOP.

The employee says he's worked with Elkafrawi for four years and calls him a "good guy." He says he has spoken with Elkafrawi since the raids took place, and Elkafrawi has told him to return to business as usual.

Investigators also searched the Sylvania Township home and a storage unit belonging to Maazen Kadir. Kadir is an area manager of three of the raided restaurants. No one answered the door at Kadir's home Wednesday afternoon.

Elkafrawi's lawyer declined to comment on the investigation, which federal authorities say remains "ongoing."

