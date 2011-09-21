Toledo vs. Boise State game earns MAC high TV rating

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Mid-American Conference says last week's game between No. 4 Boise State and Toledo was the highest-rated ESPN football telecast from a MAC stadium in conference history.

The MAC said Wednesday that Boise State's 40-15 win Friday in Toledo earned a 2.2 rating. The previous MAC high was a 2.0 rating on ESPN2 for the 1999 MAC Football Championship Game when No. 11 Marshall beat Western Michigan, 34-30.

The 2.2 rating means about 2.1 million households were tuned into the game, making it the most-watched MAC game on an ESPN platform. The previous high was the 2008 Marathon MAC Football Championship Game, when about 1.7 million households watched Buffalo upset No. 12 Ball State 42-24 on ESPN2.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.