Lightning strike could cost Cleveland transit $3M

CLEVELAND (AP) - Transit officials in Cleveland say getting a train line from Hopkins airport back up to speed after a lightning strike could cost up to $3 million.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority General Manager Joe Calabrese presented that repair bill estimate to the agency's board on Tuesday. Red line trains leaving Hopkins for downtown are still running more slowly than normal because of lightning in July that officials say "fried" automatic signal equipment.

Signals must now being operated manually, which Calabrese has compared to police directing traffic when stop lights go out in a power failure.

The transit board OK'd spending more than $650,000 for some of the repair costs. Calabrese said the transit agency has so far received $500,000 from its insurer.

