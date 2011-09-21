2 die in shooting in Hartford, Ohio

HARTFORD, Ohio (AP) - The Licking County Sheriff's office is investigating a murder/suicide inside a house.

The Columbus Dispatch says the sheriff's office has confirmed that the shootings Tuesday night involved a man and a woman.

The sheriff's office and the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department were called at 8:25 p.m. to 89 S. High St. in Croton. The Licking County coroner's office arrived later.

Diane Bauman, who lives down the street, told the newspaper she noticed cruisers at the home shortly after 9 p.m. She said yellow tape encircled the house.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.