Abortion foes pack Ohio Capitol in support of bill

By ANDY BROWNFIELD

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Red-clad abortion opponents prayed, shouted, sang and cried at an Ohio Statehouse rally in support of 1 of the strictest anti-abortion bills in the nation.

About 625 people packed into the Statehouse atrium to support what has been called the "Heartbeat Bill" because it would ban abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat.

It passed the Ohio House in June, but has not started the legislative process in the Senate.

The rally culminated in a fiery benediction by the Rev. Dutch Sheets of Alabama, with many gathered kneeling and praying into their seats, some mouthing words and some openly crying.

Former Ohio Right to Life President Linda Theis ended the rally by leading the audience in singing "God Bless America," saying the country will deserve the blessing when abortion ends.

