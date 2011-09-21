Flooding is main concern as Typhoon Roke reaches Japan

TOKYO (REUTERS,CBS) - Typhoon Roke made landfall near central Japan on Wednesday and headed for the nation's capital Tokyo, killing four and leaving behind flooding in the industrial heartland of Japan.

The category 2 storm pummelled the shores of Wakayama prefecture near Tanabe city with winds of over 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour at times and heavy rains. Some parts of Japan were expected to get their average monthly rainfall in 12 hours.

While local authorities were strengthening their river banks ahead of the typhoon, Tokyo residents were also preparing for the worst.

The Japanese government warned all those in the path of the typhoon to heed any evacuation orders immediately.

"We need to be extra vigilant against a potential disaster caused by heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas along a wide area from western to northern Japan," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura at the regular morning news conference in Tokyo.

According to broadcaster NHK at least four people were confirmed dead and two still missing from floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Roke.

The typhoon also closed down Toyota's car factories in central Japan on Wednesday as the company urged it's workers to stay home.

The typhoon had been preceded by heavy rains on Tuesday which flooded large part of central Japan.

Over a million residents around the city of Nagoya had been advised to evacuate overnight as parts of the city were flooded by advance rains. In some parts rescue workers had to take residents to safer ground in boats after rising waters cut off whole residential areas.

"Many people were caught unaware during the Great Eastern Disaster and I didn't want that to happen again, so I decided to get here as early as possible," said one resident of Nagoya after taking refuge in one of the many local evacuation centers across town.

"The water levels got to right under the bridge. I was totally taken aback that when I saw it, I ran home. That's when I saw there was an evacuation advisory," said another resident.

Tokyo Electric Power Co on Wednesday said the typhoon had yet not affected its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where reactor cooling systems were knocked out by the March 11 earthquakes and tsunami, triggering a radiation crisis.

Work on the plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, is currently underway to cover the damage reactors with walls to protect them from the elements.

However Typhoon Roke is expected to head north towards Fukushima after crossing through the capital city.

