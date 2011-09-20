Bedbugs infesting Toledo's Cherry Street Mission

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Since spring, bedbugs have infested the Cherry Street Mission, which provides shelter and food for Toledo's needy.

The pesky bugs have already been a problem in Ohio hotels and college dorms.

Exterminators have been brought in at least twice.

A man who lives there but did not want to be identified was bitten several times overnight on his arms.

"It's like a burning, like a sting, like an open wound, you know what I mean?" he said. "The bad part is you open it up. Once you open it up, it spreads. You know the itching, the red marks and all that."

The bedbugs are concentrating in the third floor bedrooms.

Blankets provide a great place to hide, and they can move from clothing to clothing, guest to guest.

"For a while one of our bunk rooms had carpet in it and we figured out that it was a giant bedbug hotel. And so we took out the carpet," Steve North of the Cherry Street Mission said.

North says the shelter is above capacity, 170 men a night, and bedbugs are likely transferred as they come and go.

Besides the exterminators, they've even tried putting mattresses in freezers to freeze the bugs to death!

They keep coming back.

And it's not just the Cherry Street Mission that is affected.

"I know for certain one of my staff members here in the men's facility has been bitten by bedbugs himself, and that they have shown up at his house," North said.

Guests have been told to use a bleach and water mixture to spray under their beds and their bed frames.

The Mission promises to continue treating the problem.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.