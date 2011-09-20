Oak Harbor residents think village should pay for sewage flooding

OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) - Some Oak Harbor residents are fuming after their basements were flooded with raw sewage because of heavy rainfall at the beginning of September.

Adam Snyder is a realtor in Oak Harbor. One of the apartment complexes he owns was flooded with more than seven feet of water.

"This was gonna happen sooner or later, and it finally caught up with the village," Snyder said.

Storm water broke through his windows and poured inside the basement. At the same time, raw sewage backed up into the building.

"I lost a furnace, two hot water heaters, and the hot water heaters fell over and took all the plumbing off the ceiling," Snyder said.

The water also peeled paint off the walls. Snyder is one of several village residents who believe the village should foot the cost.

"This is something that you shouldn't take lightly. This is people's lives you're messing with," he said.

Yet village officials said there was not much they could do. Oak Harbor had up to seven inches of rain in some areas in about an hour and a half. They had not seen that amount in at least twenty years.

"That's simply way too much water for any system, whether it be dry or has some water within it, [to] safely handle at any one time," said Rob Pauley, the Oak Harbor Village Administrator.

In addition, it had been raining for the previous 48 hours.

"The system had a lot in it," Pauley said. "The ground was pretty well saturated."

The village has a combined storm and sewer system, and some residents say the system is to blame. So far, Oak Habor has received about 45 claims from residents, but the village said it is not legally responsible.

"I wish I could control the rain and the snow, but unfortunately we can't legislate that," Pauley said.

Residents are being told to file with their insurance. Then their insurance will deal with the village's.