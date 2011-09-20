Tiffin facing near 1 million dollar deficit

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) - Despite years of budget cuts, the City of Tiffin is projecting a near one million dollar budget shortfall by 2014.

"We have amazingly come back from where we were in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The wrench now, is the cuts from the state," said Tiffin Mayor Jim Boroff.

Mayor Boroff said he began crunching the numbers and the city will see a $435,000 loss in revenue from the state next year, an $825,000 loss in 2013, then $985,000 loss in state revenue by 2014.

The Mayor said previous budget cuts have left little for the city to cut.

"We have cut out anything close to being a frill. We just don't have frills. All we're left with are people. When you start cutting people, you start cutting services," said Mayor Boroff.

"We're trying to met this head on, obviously, but we have gone through such a period of belt tightening and attrition that there's not a whole lot we can do without cutting deeply into services," said Boroff. "You name it. Police, fire, public works. City government is 80% percent personal," said Boroff.

The Mayor hopes cuts will be moderate for 2012, but admits everything will have to be on the table in 2013 and 2014.

He said there is a growing level of frustration towards Columbus.

"There's a real luxury in Columbus because they can shed themselves of the economic problems by simply saying what we funded today with your tax dollars from your local government, we're taking that money, and you figure out way to make it work for you. We're not going to trickle any of that down," said Mayor Boroff.

"The governor's office does not understand what a city like Tiffin, or Norwalk or Findlay or Fremont or Galion or Bucryus is dealing with. We're nothing like large cities, we simply don't operate that way."

Mayor Boroff is meeting with department heads this week to look at potential cuts.

