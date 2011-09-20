Man charged with murder during home invasion

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the slaying of a 40-year-old Dearborn Heights man in front of his wife and children.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Antonnie Ray was arraigned Tuesday. Ray also is charged with home invasion.

Moshin Jaber-Hassoun Al-Uglah was shot in the neck on Sept. 14 after two men entered his home, just west of Detroit. Al-Uglah, his wife, brother and children were inside the house.

Authorities say power to the home was cut and Al-Uglah was confronted when he went outside to investigate.

Ray and a second man were arrested last week. A warrant for the second man is being reviewed.

Ray wasn't represented Tuesday by an attorney. His preliminary examination is scheduled Sept. 28.

