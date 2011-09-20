Michigan bans photographer tied to Terrelle Pryor

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has banned Dennis Talbott from photographing its teams on campus.

Talbott has been linked to ex-Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor in the Buckeyes' memorabilia-for-cash scandal.

Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf says Ohio-based media outlet This Week in Football asked for a credential for Talbott, listing his first name as "Jay" on the application. Ablauf says Talbott shot an image of Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson during the season-opening game against Western Michigan and it appeared on SI.com after being distributed by Icon Sports Media.

Website sportsbybrooks.com was the first to report Talbott was credentialed by Michigan.

ESPN's "Outside The Lines" has reported Pryor was paid $500 to $1,000 each time he signed mini football helmets and other gear for Talbott, a Columbus businessman and freelance photographer.

