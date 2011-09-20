City Council puts off vote, urges discussion with AFSCME

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Council has voted to delay a vote on a potential new contract for AFSCME Local 7, the city's largest bargaining unit, in hopes of having the administration and the union sitting down for a new round of talks.

The mayor's office wants council to approve a fact finder recommendations earlier rejected by union members, which include pay freezes and workers paying more for health care and retirement benefits.

In front of a packed council chambers, the mayor's office informed council the city will end 2011 with a deficit between $5 million and $8 million, and without concessions by Local 7 and other units, the city will be forced to slash $8.3 million in planned residential street repaving, and lay off 130 city workers in various departments by November 1.

Many council members were critical of what they perceived as pressure tactics by the mayor's office.

Local 7 Chief Steward Rick Akeman tells WTOL 11 the union is willing to sit down and discuss concessions, but they want a deal negotiated instead of having one forced upon them. It's unclear if new discussions will happen over the next two weeks.

