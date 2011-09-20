Glasses stolen off Ernie Harwell statue in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Someone has stolen a pair of glasses off a statue of late Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell that stands at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Columnist Neal Rubin with The Detroit News reports (http://bit.ly/pLt8lv) that the team noticed the vandalism in July and a new pair should be in place by Thursday's game.

It's unclear exactly how - or when - the glasses were taken.

The Tigers notified artist Omri Amrany, who oversaw the statue of Harwell, about the theft. Amrany says the glasses are being cast at a foundry in Kalamazoo and will be attached by either a foundry worker or sculptor Lou Cella, who created the piece.

Harwell, a baseball announcing legend, died in May 2010 at the age of 92.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.