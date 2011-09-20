Man stabbed to death in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police say 52-year-old Michael Cobb died at University of Toledo Medical Center Monday night after being stabbed in west Toledo.

He was stabbed just after 10 p.m. on Kingswood Trail near Dorr Street. He was found by police with a knife wound to the chest and later died at the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody and police have not yet released a description.

