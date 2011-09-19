Bloom Twp. residents to hear first proposal for wind farm Thursday

BLOOM TOWNSHIP, OHIO WTOL) - Residents in Bloom Township will have their first opportunity learn more about a possible wind farm this Thursday, at a community meeting at the Bloomville Community Center.

Township trustees said they were approached earlier this summer by a company interested in building a wind farm with more than 100 wind turbines in Bloom Township.

"I guess you have to stay up with the progress- I think it's a good idea," said Troy Kagy, Bloom Township Trustee.

Darren Frank, with the Ohio Farm Bureau said it is one of at least eight wind farm projects in the early stages in Hancock, Hardin, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

"I think we have a lot of development that's going to come. I think it's a slow process, but I do think it is the beginning," said Frank.

Frank said the area is appealing to wind companies because wind studies have shown the open, sparsely populated topography is ideal for wind farms.

"It doesn't take a high speed wind- it's more of a consistent wind. And this area, it seems for some reason, to be right in line for this," said Frank.

Frank said companies often look at several locations for a wind farm before moving forward with one site. She said it can be a long process for a company to get all of the necessary paperwork with local and state governments.

In Bloom Township, Trustees said the wind company who wants to build hopes to break ground by mid 2012, and complete the project by the end of 2012.

