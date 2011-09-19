Layoffs possible for City of Toledo workers if AFSCME contract rejected

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The man in charge of running day-to-day operations for the City of Toledo says layoffs are a distinct possibility, should council reject implementing a new 3-year contract for AFSCME Local 7 based on the recommendations of a fact-finder report.

"There will be layoffs across the board in all departments, it'll take place by the end of the year so we can begin 2012 with a balanced budget. It's in council's hands as to what happens," said Deputy Mayor Steve Herwat. "Even though our income tax receipts are up, we have other revenues that have not kept pace, for example cuts in the local government fund have an impact on us."

Even though union members rejected the fact finder report which called for wage freezes and workers paying more for health care and retirement benefits, those concessions are viewed as a must for Local 7 and other bargaining units within the city.

"We either implement concessions or we lay off people and cut services," said Herwat.

Councilman Phil Copeland believes where there's a will to negotiate, there's a way to get a deal done without taking drastic steps.

"This is where I think the administration ought to be, they ought to be willing to sit down and bargain with those people," said Copeland.

Councilman Mike Collins points out Mayor Bell is campaigning for changes to collective bargaining in Ohio, by supporting Issue 2, while at the same time suggesting the process which produced the fact finder report worked.

"Now they have a favorable opinion of it and they're still saying the process is wrong. That's a contradiction in logic as far as I'm concerned," Collins.

AFSCME Local 7 represents roughly 800 city street and utility workers. Council's vote is scheduled for Tuesday.