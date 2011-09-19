WTOL offers Race for the Cure Phone Bank

Have questions about this Sunday's (Sept. 25) Race for the Cure, what's new this year, other Komen events going on Sunday?

You can call representatives from the Northwestern Ohio chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. today!

Just call 419-255-CALL (2255) to take advantage of this opportunity to speak directly to Komen representatives courtesy of WTOL 11.