Toledo North Assembly plant to re-open Wed.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Workers will go back on their regular shifts at the Toledo North Assembly Plant Wednesday Sept. 21.

Chrysler made the announcement Monday afternoon and also said work was scheduled to run through Saturday.

Work at the plant was halted Wednesday Sept. 14 after a carpet manufacturing plant in Bloomsburg, Penn. stopped production due to flooding.

Workers at the Toledo North Assembly Plant manufacture the Jeep Liberty and the Dodge Nitro.

Tune in to WTOL 11 News at 5 & 6 for the full details.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.