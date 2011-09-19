Slope repairs to reduce I-75 to one lane near Bowling Green - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Slope repairs to reduce I-75 to one lane near Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two announced I-75 would be reduced to one lane for slope repair between Eagleville Road and SR 18.

The slope repairs will take place daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sept. 21 to 23.

All work is weather permitting.

