One confirmed dead, two injuries in Lucas County crash

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Two people have been confirmed dead and one was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jeffers and Neowash Roads in Providence Township.

The crash occurred at 9:17 a.m. Monday morning.

Deborah L. Kendall, 57,of Grand Rapids, Ohio was northbound in a Toyota 4Runner when a 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and struck Kendall's vehicle on the right side.

Kendall was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the two occupants of the F-150 were ejected from the truck. Brandon M. Strong, 21, of Swanton, Ohio landed on the side of the road. Strong later died at the University of Toledo Medical Center from injuries sustained from the crash. Cody W. Jahns, 23, of Toledo, was also taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

It is not known who was driving the pickup.

