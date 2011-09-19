Kroger workers in W.Va., Ohio OK new contract

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - Union workers at a dozen Kroger Co. stores in West Virginia and eastern Ohio have approved a new 3-year contract.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23 says in an email that its members voted Sunday to approve the contract, 66% to 34%.

Workers had rejected an earlier contract offer by Kroger on Aug. 14. The old contract was extended while negotiations continued.

The contract covers about 1,000 workers.

