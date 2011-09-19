Toledo, OH (WTOL) - The annual Light the Night Walk is coming to Toledo on Sunday October 2nd at Fifth Third Field to help promote awareness about leukemia and lymphoma.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and the walk begins at 7 p.m.

For more information and registration, you can visit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). website at http://www.lightthenight.org/noh/

That morning, the Mirabella Hair Studio at 6060 Renaissance Place will be hosting Cut a Cure for Cancer, in which they will be offering hair cut services for a donation to the LLS.

This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

The Mirabella Hair Studio will also be offering a free haircut for anyone that would like to donate ten or more inches of their hair that will be going towards Locks of Love to help make wigs.

For more information about Cut a Cure for Cancer, you can visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/idohairkw