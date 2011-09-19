Dam removal process to start in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Water in two ponds along the Boardman River in and near Traverse City are to be lowered this week as crews move forward with the removal of the Brown Bridge, Sabin and Boardman dams.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/nA6j0a ) that the process of lowering the water in Brown Bridge and Sabin ponds could begin as early as Monday.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality issued drawdown permits last week for the project.

Brown Bridge Dam is owned by the city. Grand Traverse County owns Sabin and Boardman dams. Plans also call for significant improvements to Union Street Dam, which is owned by Traverse City.

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com

