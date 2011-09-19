Early morning fire broke out in East Toledo mini mart

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at 5 Star Mini Mart in east Toledo.

The store, located on Steadman and 5th, was closed when the fire broke out around 4 a.m.

No one was injured.

Fire crews say the blaze began in the basement. They thought they had it under control, but then it spread to the attic.

The extent of damage to the building is not yet known.

