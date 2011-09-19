Free shower heads available in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - Residents in Port Clinton can pick up a free, energy-efficient shower head Monday to conserve water and save money.

There will be 1,0000 shower heads available that have been donated by Columbia Gas. They can be picked up from noon until 5 p.m. at the city of Port Clinton administrative offices located at 1868 East Perry St.

