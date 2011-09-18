Proposed site of water tower causing controversy in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - The Sylvania City Council meets Monday night to decide whether to build a controversial 14 story, 2 million gallon water tower.

The new tower would be four times the size of the existing one in Plummer Park.

It's needed to avoid water use restrictions similar to the ones this past hot, dry summer involving the watering of lawns.

"The EPA says every municipality should have a full day's storage on hand. Currently we only have 25 percent of a day," said Councilman Todd Milner.

Opponents agree Sylvania needs an additional water tower, but the proposed location would be a bad location next to Fossil Park, a popular children's attraction.

They say it would be an eyesore for the park, Centennial Terrace concerts and surrounding areas.

"It does not have to be in the green space. You come out here and enjoy this. It's beautiful. To put this superstructure behind us is the wrong thing to do" said Pat Stark of the group, Concerned Citizens of Sylvania.

But Councilman Milner said the city has done it's homework. Fossil Park was chosen over other locations because it's away from homes and roadways and in the western part of Sylvania where there's a water hook-up.

"There's never a perfect location. But we feel this is the best location to serve all of our residents in Sylvania."

Mr. Stark said city leaders need to re-consider the location.

"And to ruin this green space it's not the right thing to do. There's alternative locations, alternative solutions to this," said Stark.

