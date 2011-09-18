Nigeria: 3 killed, 8 wounded in village attack

KANO, Nigeria (AP) - Authorities in Nigeria say three people have been killed and eight others wounded in an attack on a northern village that saw the worst of post election violence in the oil-rich nation in April.

The attack happened early Sunday in the Bitaro village of Kaduna state. Villagers said gunmen surrounded their homes and opened fire on the Christian village.

State police commissioner Balla Nasarawa confirmed Sunday that the attack took place, but declined to offer further details. He said no arrests have been made.

Rioting after the nation's April presidential election killed hundreds in Kaduna state, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) away from the country's capital of Abuja. It straddles the line separating Nigeria's largely Muslim north from its Christian south.

