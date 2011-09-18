Lions earn record-breaking 48-3 win over Chiefs

By LARRY LAGE

DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Stafford threw 2 of his four touchdown passes to Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions routed the Kansas City Chiefs 48-3 Sunday, the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Detroit broke its record set with a 44-0 win over the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995.

The Lions (2-0) led Kansas City 20-3 at halftime and 41-3 early in the fourth quarter after turning two fumbles into TDs.

The Chiefs (0-2) lost more than just the game, coming off a 34-point loss at home to Buffalo.

Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles was carted off the field midway through the first quarter with an injured left knee. Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry and tight end Tony Moeaki are already on injured reserve with knee injuries.

