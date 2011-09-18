Cleveland gun buyback breaks records

CLEVELAND (AP) - A regional gun buyback in the Cleveland area has collected a record 706 weapons - surpassing buybacks in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/qMKxoV ) reports that the program, in downtown Cleveland and four suburban locations, collected so many guns that all gift cards given in exchange for the weapons were gone in less than three hours.

Cleveland Police Chief Michael McGrath tells the newspaper that collecting guns, even from law-abiding people, prevents them from being lost or stolen and used in crimes.

Cleveland resident Kevin Ortiz had turned in a gun just in time to receive a gift card. He says he is troubled by all of the violence and killing in the region.

McGrath says he will push for more donations to have another buyback.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

