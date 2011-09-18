Quicken job fair attracts more than 2,000 people

DETROIT (AP) - More than 2,000 people turned out in downtown Detroit for a chance at 500 jobs at Quicken Loans.

The job hunters Saturday included recent college graduates and laid-off workers. Quicken has opportunities in marketing, banking and information technology, all openings in Detroit.

Quicken vice president Matt Cardwell tells the Detroit Free Press (http://bit.ly/rgZ85q) that the mortgage company was expecting at least 1,000 people but saw many more.

Kim Klein drove from Saginaw. He was laid off at Chrysler Financial in 2009 and had heard good things about Quicken. He didn't mind the long line if it meant getting his foot in the door.

