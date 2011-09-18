Development in Ohio helps low-income renters save

CINCINNATI (AP) - Residents at a new low-income apartment complex in Cincinnati will have a portion of their rents put into savings funds in a model that developers hope will be copied nationwide.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://bit.ly/q3oiKU ) the $3.8 million Friar's Court opened Thursday with 25 apartments in seven historic buildings in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Residents earning less than $25,900 a year will pay monthly rents ranging from $300 to $766. Part will go into the savings funds, with renters fully vested after five years with savings of as much as $5,000.

The project by nonprofit developer Cornerstone Corp. is an extension of St. Anthony Village, where Cornerstone first began offering savings funds nine years ago.

Funding comes from low-interest loans, historic tax credits, city and federal grants and donors.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

