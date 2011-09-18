Pilot finds marijuana growing in Monroe County

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - It didn't look like ears of corn.

A pilot with the Monroe County sheriff's office spotted many marijuana plants Saturday while flying over two corn fields in Milan Township, 60 miles west of Detroit.

Joe Schumacher was right: Deputies counted 55 mature plants worth at least $25,000. The discovery is under investigation. Federal drug agents from Toledo, Ohio, are also part of the case.

