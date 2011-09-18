Family stunned by Ohio man's shooting by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The grandparents of a man shot by Columbus police say they are shocked by his death.

Dustin Robert Lemaster was stopped by police while driving Friday night. When he took off, dragging an officer, the policewoman drew her gun and shot Lemaster. He crashed his car into a garage and later died at a hospital.

Lemaster's grandmother tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/mUIhKj ) that she didn't expect anything like that. He had a criminal history, including drug offenses, theft and disorderly conduct, but his grandmother didn't want to discuss that part of his life.

It was the seventh fatal police-involved shooting in Columbus this year, with four occurring in August. A police spokeswoman says the officer involved was treated in a hospital for non-serious injuries.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

