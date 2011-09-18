Investigation underway after vacant Sylvania house fire

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - An investigation is underway after a vacant Sylvania home caught fire.

The fire happened at Rudyard Street near Alexis Road on Sunday morning just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say the home was vacant and the people who lived in there had recently moved out.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.





