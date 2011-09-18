Putnam Co boy recovering after accident while riding bike

OTTAWA, OH (WTOL) - A Putnam County boy is recovering after getting hit by a car while riding his bike.

The accident happened Saturday night on State Route 694 in Ottawa.

Investigators say the boy was riding his bike and turned out in front of a vehicle.

The car, driven by a 16-year-old female, hit him and threw him off of his bike.

He was rushed to Saint Rita's Hospital in Lima with non-life threatening injuries.

