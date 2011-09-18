Driver walks away from rollover accident in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver walks away from rollover accident in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One driver walked away from a rollover accident in south Toledo.

The accident one happened Sunday morning around midnight at the intersection of Hawley Street and Nebraska Avenue.

Investigators say the driver slammed into a power pole which then caused the vehicle to flip over.

The man was not injured in the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

