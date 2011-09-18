Toledo family recovering after rollover accident on I-75

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo family is recovering after a rollover accident on I-75.

The accident happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. On I-75 South near the Stickney Avenue exit.

The driver told police she swerved to miss another vehicle, lost control and overturned the car. The driver of the other vehicle kept driving.

Four people were inside the car and some of them trapped for some time.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

