Findlay man dies in motorcycle crash in Hancock Co

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Findlay man has died, after a motorcycle crash in Hancock County.

The accident happened off State Route 189 in Blanchard Township.

Investigators say Rodney Winkle, 54, of Findlay, was going around a curve when he went off the road and ran into a telephone pole.

Winkle then flipped several times, while remaining on the bike.

Emergency crews rushed Winkle to the hospital, where was then pronounced dead.

Winkle was not wearing a helmet.

