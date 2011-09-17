New school year sees drop in TPS enrollment

TOLEDO, OH. (WTOL) - WTOL 11's media partner, 'The Blade,' reports the district has seen a dramatic drop in enrollment this school year.

Board Member Lisa Sobecki believes more parents are enrolling their kids in charter schools.

But the biggest factor for the drop is because of a population drop in Toledo.

"With the state of the economy and people looking elsewhere for jobs, mom and dad don't just leave. Mom and dad and the kids leave," Sobecki said.

T-P-S data shows enrollment is off between 800 and 1,000 students compared to the start of last school year. As of Friday, around 23,000 students were in classrooms.

If the tide doesn't turn, the district will continue to lose critical state funding.

"For every thousand students we lose, that's $7 million of our budget. And in the past four years I've been on the Board, we've had to eliminate $100 million in programs, teachers, etc. throughout our budget," said Sobecki.

So how do you reel in new students and keep the ones you have?

Ms. Sobecki says the district has launched a $120,000 marketing campaign promoting the positive aspects of sending kids to T-P-S.

"Because any good business person knows if you have a good product, you also have to be able to market it well, and those are some of the things we're doing immediately."

In addition, Ms. Sobecki says Toledo needs to attract new businesses because new employees will move here and enroll their kids in the district.

