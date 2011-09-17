Ohio gun buyback runs out of gift cards

CLEVELAND (AP) - A gun buyback program in Cleveland was so successful that it ran out of gift cards used to trade for the weapons in all five locations before the event ended.

The Plain Dealer reports that police in downtown Cleveland ran out of the $100 gift cards to Target department stores by 11:30 a.m. The event ended at 1 p.m.

The newspaper reports that cars continued to arrive after gift cards ran out, but drove away when they were told there was nothing to exchange the guns for.

Police Chief Michael McGrath says that all four suburban locations ran out of cards as well.

The gun buyback program came about in response to increased violence in the city.

