State budget woes mean fewer federal funds to help fix Michigan's deteriorating roads, bridges

DETROIT (AP) - Road work in Michigan has become more quick fixes than long-term repairs as the state balances the scope of construction projects with the dwindling funds necessary to carry them out.
A 5-year report shows transportation officials expect a drop of more than $700 million annually from what's being spent now in highway program funds beginning Oct. 1 and stretching into the 2015 fiscal year.
The report points to a drop in state revenue and predictions that Michigan will not be able to put up enough matching money to secure all available federal aid for transportation projects.
Michigan's 5-Year Transportation Program invests just over $6 billion into highway and other programs.
But upward of $160 million more in state revenue is needed each fiscal year to match all available federal aid.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
