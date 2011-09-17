State budget woes mean fewer federal funds to help fix Michigan's deteriorating roads, bridges

DETROIT (AP) - Road work in Michigan has become more quick fixes than long-term repairs as the state balances the scope of construction projects with the dwindling funds necessary to carry them out.

A 5-year report shows transportation officials expect a drop of more than $700 million annually from what's being spent now in highway program funds beginning Oct. 1 and stretching into the 2015 fiscal year.

The report points to a drop in state revenue and predictions that Michigan will not be able to put up enough matching money to secure all available federal aid for transportation projects.

Michigan's 5-Year Transportation Program invests just over $6 billion into highway and other programs.

But upward of $160 million more in state revenue is needed each fiscal year to match all available federal aid.

