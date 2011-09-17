Funeral planned for ex-Wings assistant McCrimmon

FARMINGTON, Mich. (AP) - Funeral services are planned for former Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Brad McCrimmon, who was among those killed when a private jet carrying a Russian professional hockey team crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Archdiocese of Detroit says a funeral Mass is Saturday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in the Detroit suburb of Farmington.

McCrimmon was coach of the Kontinental Hockey League's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He died in the Sept. 7 crash. The former NHL player was 52.

