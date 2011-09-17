Cleveland Clinic studying head-injury protein

CLEVELAND (AP) - Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are testing the blood of local college football players for a protein that could indicate a concussion.

The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/pTgL40 ) newspaper reports that the samples will be screened to see if they contain a protein that's known to leak into the blood after a head injury.

If the study confirms the predictive value of the protein, it could lead to simple blood tests to confirm concussions, rather than expensive emergency room visits.

Traumatic brain injury accounts for more than 1 million emergency room visits each year.

The test could also help track the long-term effects of high-impact sports like football or boxing. The test would also be valuable to the military, as soldiers often face head injuries when a roadside bomb explodes.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.