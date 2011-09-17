Car drags cop; driver dies after crash, shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say a man is dead after he was shot by an officer who was dragged by the man's car when she pulled him over. They say the man then crashed his car into a garage.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man died in the shooting or the crash, which happened Friday night in the Franklinton neighborhood.

Police say an officer approached a suspicious car in an alley and ordered the driver to turn off the ignition. The driver refused and a struggle ensued.

Police say the driver attempted to flee the scene, dragging the officer through the alley. The officer was able to draw her gun and shoot the driver. The driver then crashed his car.

The driver, whom police identified as 33-year-old Dustin Lemaster, died at a hospital. The officer was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.